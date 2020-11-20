United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UBSI. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Bankshares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $39.11.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $1,216,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,804.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Paul Mcnamara bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.62 per share, with a total value of $49,318.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,945.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,433,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,911,000 after buying an additional 2,350,710 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 3,370.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 515,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 260,945 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,656,000 after purchasing an additional 237,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,699,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,997,000 after purchasing an additional 217,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

