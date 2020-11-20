Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target Raised to $10.50 at TD Securities

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNIEF opened at $5.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $8.56.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

