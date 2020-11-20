Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target Raised to $10.50 at TD Securities

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UNIEF opened at $5.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $8.56.
About Uni-Select
