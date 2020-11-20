Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at National Bank Financial

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UNS. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.60.

Shares of UNS stock opened at C$8.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $372.58 million and a P/E ratio of -4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Uni-Select Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.90 and a 1-year high of C$13.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.37.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

