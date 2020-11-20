Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ULTA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.12.
ULTA stock opened at $274.86 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $304.65. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $575,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 83.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
