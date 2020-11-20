Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ULTA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.12.

ULTA stock opened at $274.86 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $304.65. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $575,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 83.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

