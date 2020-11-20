UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

UGI (NYSE:UGI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.96. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.