UDR (NYSE:UDR) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s previous close.
UDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.
Shares of UDR stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.71. UDR has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.25.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 486.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in UDR by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
