UBS Group Upgrades Ascom (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) to “Buy”

Ascom (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACMLF opened at $13.75 on Friday. Ascom has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

About Ascom

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. It offers Digistat suite, a patient data management software system; Unite Messaging Suite that delivers intelligent integration, advanced messaging, and system management; teleCARE IP that provides end to end messaging, emergency call, and wander management for active seniors; and Telligence, a patient response system delivers relevant information at the point of care and throughout the care process.

