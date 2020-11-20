UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AXAHY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Nord/LB upgraded shares of AXA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AXA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AXA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $22.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. AXA has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

