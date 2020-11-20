UBS Group Boosts Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target to $29.00

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Vipshop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vipshop from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Vipshop from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.79.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $23.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $24.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.92.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 682.2% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.