UBS Group Analysts Give VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) a €90.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. VINCI SA (DG.PA) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €88.25 ($103.82).

Shares of DG opened at €86.80 ($102.12) on Monday. VINCI SA has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($104.47). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €75.09 and its 200-day moving average price is €78.50.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

