Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tyme Technologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The company is focused on creating medicines which specialize in the body’s immune system to treat diseases. Tyme Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Tyme Technologies stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.84. Tyme Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyme Technologies news, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,043,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,002,238.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Michels acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,153 shares of company stock valued at $357,669 over the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 78.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,327 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

