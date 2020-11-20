Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 38.73% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

TRQ stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.