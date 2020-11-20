Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.82

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.82 and last traded at $38.54, with a volume of 173465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.52.

TPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $742.61 million, a P/E ratio of 121.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.75%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $14,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 144,912.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,177,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 832,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,216,000 after buying an additional 206,591 shares in the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 325,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after buying an additional 101,569 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,682,000 after buying an additional 56,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco and moist snuff tobacco.

