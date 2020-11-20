TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TTEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti cut shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get TTEC alerts:

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $65.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.96. TTEC has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $66.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. TTEC had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 13th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.33%.

In other news, EVP Judi Hand sold 25,051 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,213.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,701,307. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the second quarter worth $14,461,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in TTEC by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 321,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after buying an additional 194,780 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TTEC by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after buying an additional 186,360 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,405,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in TTEC by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 420,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after buying an additional 64,337 shares during the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.