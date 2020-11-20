Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TCNNF has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $18.20 to $29.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. M Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trulieve Cannabis currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.28.

OTCMKTS:TCNNF opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

