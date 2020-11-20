Truist Securiti Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Matinas BioPharma in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 15th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Matinas BioPharma’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

MTNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matinas BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.30.

Matinas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,237,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 32,643 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 137,126 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 395,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 292,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

