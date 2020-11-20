Truist Securiti Comments on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $8.19 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LOW. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.35.

Shares of LOW opened at $149.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.79 and its 200-day moving average is $147.59.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after buying an additional 2,396,294 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,983,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $403,131,000 after buying an additional 1,825,900 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4,527.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,685,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,734,000 after buying an additional 1,648,996 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $262,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,025,000 after purchasing an additional 992,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

