Truist Securiti Comments on Aptinyx Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Aptinyx in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 15th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.31). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aptinyx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $148.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter worth $294,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Aptinyx by 1,271.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 190,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Aptinyx by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 63,893 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 3,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.