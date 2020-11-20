Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TRS.V) (CVE:TRS) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TRS.V) (CVE:TRS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.12. Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TRS.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 6,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and a PE ratio of -4.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16.

Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TRS.V) Company Profile (CVE:TRS)

Tres-Or Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, diamond, cobalt, sliver, and base metal properties. Its flagship project is Fontana Gold Project that covers an area of 8,700 hectares located in Duverny Township, Quebec.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TRS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TRS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.