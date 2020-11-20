TransGlobe Energy’s (TGA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, ValuEngine cut TransGlobe Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ:TGA opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.05. TransGlobe Energy has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.57.
TransGlobe Energy Company Profile
TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.
