Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of TRNS opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Transcat has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $34.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $228.25 million, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $284,094.16. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $82,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 236.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 293.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

