TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.28% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TRTX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.81. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 239.26 and a current ratio of 239.26.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg acquired 91,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $821,784.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 501,082 shares of company stock worth $4,460,359 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,578,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,197,000 after buying an additional 165,637 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,385,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,314,000 after buying an additional 227,400 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,000 after buying an additional 763,905 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 721.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,007,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 21.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 262,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.