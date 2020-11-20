Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 827 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Twilio by 1,172.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 88.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.61.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $737,393.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.35, for a total transaction of $5,035,206.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 169,511 shares of company stock worth $47,354,248 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $295.64 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $341.70. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of -109.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.