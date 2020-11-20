Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $74,000 Position in FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FINV. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FinVolution Group by 51.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. BP PLC raised its holdings in FinVolution Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 56,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the second quarter worth $103,000.

Shares of FINV opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. FinVolution Group has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $256.25 million for the quarter.

FINV has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.20 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

