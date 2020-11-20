Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $190,000 Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 25,839,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 206.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,614,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167,662 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth $95,748,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth $55,903,000. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $91,635.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,515.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

NYSE BHC opened at $19.63 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

