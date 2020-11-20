Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 4,900 Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 453.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 78,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 168.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 22,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -70.24 and a beta of 0.65. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.84.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.69 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 12,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $554,295.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,040,175.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

