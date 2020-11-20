Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,049 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $130.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

