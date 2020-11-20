Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 177 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMG stock opened at $1,310.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,283.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1,161.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.43. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,155.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,304.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.