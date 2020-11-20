Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,620,000 after buying an additional 39,365 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,756.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $5,169,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,370 shares of company stock worth $6,435,358 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $221.28 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.63 and its 200-day moving average is $199.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

