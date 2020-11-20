Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 155.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $71,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBAC opened at $297.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,860.88 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.48. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $205.20 and a twelve month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.69.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.