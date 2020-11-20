Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $1,343,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 631,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,328,000 after purchasing an additional 40,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6,357.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 86,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 84,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,318 shares in the company, valued at $440,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Knight Equity decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KCG decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

