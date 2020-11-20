Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Separately, FSI Group LLC purchased a new position in Global Blue Group in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GB stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.71. Global Blue Group Holding AG has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Global Blue Group Holding AG does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of strategic technology and payments partner services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in BrÃ¼ttisellen, Switzerland. Global Blue Group Holding AG is a subsidiary of SL Globetrotter, L.P.

