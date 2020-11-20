Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $222,000 Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 183.9% in the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 2,967,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $88,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,369 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,148,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 120.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,256,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $80,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,738 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 4,481.0% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,199,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,621 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 423,863.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 920,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 919,783 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $43.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,310 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $1,097,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,455,725. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.