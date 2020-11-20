Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $215,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 120,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,329 shares in the company, valued at $73,580,907.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GM opened at $42.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.