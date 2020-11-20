Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $208,000 in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 16.1% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 9,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.9% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.0% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 71.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $124.76 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $139.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,040 shares of company stock valued at $800,467. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.