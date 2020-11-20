Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $221,000 Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 54.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Trupanion by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 390.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 403,277 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 61.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 141,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Trupanion by 6.1% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 311,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TRUP. BidaskClub raised shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $96.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.50 and a 200-day moving average of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.48 and a 12-month high of $97.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,924.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $124,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,504,352.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,181 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

