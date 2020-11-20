Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Centene by 1,640.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Centene by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Centene by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in Centene by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of Centene stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.