Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,696 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 44.8% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,865 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 45.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 693,815 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $90,483,000 after buying an additional 218,252 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $380,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EA stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.21 and a 200 day moving average of $129.22. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $147.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.86.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $31,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,167,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 576,991 shares of company stock valued at $72,461,806 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

