Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Neogen by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Neogen by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Neogen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

NEOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

NEOG opened at $72.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.10. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $82.06.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Neogen’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $470,752.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $1,796,363.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,332 shares of company stock worth $4,258,543. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.