Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,600 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Teck Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $14.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $17.77.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0382 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

