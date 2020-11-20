TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Upgraded to Hold at HSBC

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of TOD’S stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. TOD’S has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $4.55.
About TOD’S
