TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Upgraded to Hold at HSBC

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TOD’S stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. TOD’S has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $4.55.

About TOD’S

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company provides shoes and luxury leather goods for men and women under the Tod's brand; shoe collections under the Hogan brand name; jackets under the FAY brand; and footwear, bags, small leather goods, and jewelry under the Roger Vivier brand names.

