Tito Serafini Sells 8,847 Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Tito Serafini sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $133,766.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tito Serafini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Tito Serafini sold 1,218 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $18,330.90.

On Friday, September 18th, Tito Serafini sold 8,782 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $132,696.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $14.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94. Atreca, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $523.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of -0.17.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Atreca by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Atreca by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,202,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,767,000 after acquiring an additional 468,750 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its stake in Atreca by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 617,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 107,264 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Atreca by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,426,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,901,000 after purchasing an additional 937,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Atreca by 761.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 66,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Atreca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

