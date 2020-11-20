TheStreet Upgrades New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NGD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on New Gold from $1.55 to $1.75 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on New Gold from $1.30 to $1.80 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1.40 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.81.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.28.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,272,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New Gold by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,542 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in New Gold by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,238,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

