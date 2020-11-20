TheStreet Downgrades Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) to C

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SCVL. Sidoti downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

SCVL opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $514.97 million, a P/E ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,387 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $51,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 10,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $371,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,487 shares of company stock worth $2,393,768 in the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

