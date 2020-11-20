The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $903.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised The Trade Desk from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Truist upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Trade Desk from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, 140166 boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $557.11.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $805.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.97, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $847.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $641.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.38.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $2,619,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,471 shares in the company, valued at $26,776,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.01, for a total transaction of $35,109.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,728,806.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,922 shares of company stock valued at $9,298,501 over the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 302.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 10.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

