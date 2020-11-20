The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $903.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised The Trade Desk from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Truist upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Trade Desk from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, 140166 boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $557.11.
Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $805.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.97, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $847.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $641.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.38.
In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $2,619,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,471 shares in the company, valued at $26,776,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.01, for a total transaction of $35,109.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,728,806.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,922 shares of company stock valued at $9,298,501 over the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 302.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 10.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.