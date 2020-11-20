The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Upgraded by CIBC to “Outperform”

CIBC upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have C$80.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$78.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$61.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$66.47 price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$71.27.

TSE:TD opened at C$68.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.09. The company has a market cap of $123.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.26. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$49.01 and a one year high of C$77.72.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.5500002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.23%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

