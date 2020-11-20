The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) from a c rating to a b rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.10.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.88. The company has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 108.00, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $65.14.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 746.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $564,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,084,911,000 after buying an additional 7,726,907 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,660.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,451,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $174,474,000 after buying an additional 3,255,528 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,396,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $269,532,000 after buying an additional 2,669,113 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,758,000 after buying an additional 2,665,468 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

