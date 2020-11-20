The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 84.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 34,511 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 71,944 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.00, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $65.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.88.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.10.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

