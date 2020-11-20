The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.84 Per Share

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.84 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.57. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.94.

Shares of PNC opened at $130.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

