The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CL King lowered shares of The Middleby from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Middleby from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.20.

The Middleby stock opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.63. The Middleby has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $149.39.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.10 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The Middleby’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Middleby will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 306.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

